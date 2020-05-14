Global  

Trump weighs in on unmasking: 'Greatest political crime in the history of our country'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 14 May 2020
President Trump weighed in Thursday in an interview with Fox Business Network on the former Obama officials -- including former Vice President Joe Biden and former FBI Director James Comey -- who requested to "unmask" former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn during the transition period between the Trump and Obama administrations. 
 President Donald Trump wants to investigate former Pres. Barack Obama for ""the biggest political crime and scandal" in US history." Business Insider reports that Trump has asked GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham to have Obama testify about "Obamagate." What is "Obamagate"? "Obamagate" is a conspiracy theory...

