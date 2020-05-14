Whitmer's stay-at-home orders protested outside Michigan Captiol as scuffle breaks out
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () Despite driving rain and a heavy police presence, hundreds of protestors once again descended on the steps of the Michigan Capitol Thursday morning to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hundreds of people in Michigan went to the Capitol to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order. According to Reuters, it was the third but smallest major demonstration in the state. Whitmer extended the stay-at-home order until at least May 28 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some...
President Donald Trump traveled on Thursday to the crucial U.S. election battleground state of Michigan to visit a Ford Motor Co plant amid tensions with its Democratic governor during the coronavirus..