Whitmer's stay-at-home orders protested outside Michigan Captiol as scuffle breaks out

FOXNews.com Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Whitmer's stay-at-home orders protested outside Michigan Captiol as scuffle breaks outDespite driving rain and a heavy police presence, hundreds of protestors once again descended on the steps of the Michigan Capitol Thursday morning to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Wochit Tech
News video: Michigan Faces More Protests Over Stay-At-Home Order

Michigan Faces More Protests Over Stay-At-Home Order 00:32

 Hundreds of people in Michigan went to the Capitol to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order. According to Reuters, it was the third but smallest major demonstration in the state. Whitmer extended the stay-at-home order until at least May 28 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Governor Whitmer extends Michigan's stay-home order to June 12 [Video]

Governor Whitmer extends Michigan's stay-home order to June 12

Stating that we are not "out of the woods yet," Governor Whitmer announced Friday evening the extension of Michigan's stay-home order.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:01Published
Trump visits Ford plant, leaves mask off for cameras [Video]

Trump visits Ford plant, leaves mask off for cameras

President Donald Trump traveled on Thursday to the crucial U.S. election battleground state of Michigan to visit a Ford Motor Co plant amid tensions with its Democratic governor during the coronavirus..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Michigan Governor Whitmer faces mainstream backlash against shutdown

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is facing an increasingly mainstream backlash against her stay-at-home orders, with a growing number of local officials and...
Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Defiant Whitmer slams anti-lockdown protests, questions political motives behind demonstrations

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is going on offense against mounting protests rocking Lansing over her strict stay-at-home orders – saying she will not...
FOXNews.com

