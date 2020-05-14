Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Update: Ousted Scientist Rick Bright Testifies Before Congress

NPR Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
NPR's science and national correspondents discuss Rick Bright's testimony on Thursday. Bright says his warnings about critical shortages of masks and other medical supplies went unheeded.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Former Trump Admin Vaccine Researcher To Testify Before Congress

Former Trump Admin Vaccine Researcher To Testify Before Congress 01:49

 Ian Lee reports Rick Bright, who pushed back against the President's embrace of hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus, will deliver a warning to Congress today.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘We’re In Deep S**t:’ Ousted COVID-19 Whistleblower Testifies [Video]

‘We’re In Deep S**t:’ Ousted COVID-19 Whistleblower Testifies

Ousted government health official Dr. Rick Bright, who filed a whistleblower complaint on the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, describes the moment he realized the United..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:51Published
Whistleblower to appear before Congress [Video]

Whistleblower to appear before Congress

A grim prediction from a government scientist this morning. Rick Bright filed a whistleblower complaint after he was ousted from leading the effort to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Whistleblower says Trump administration ignored warnings about coronavirus

Rick Bright, the top government scientist in charge of developing a vaccine for coronavirus who was ousted last month, issued a stark warning to Congress, saying...
CBS News Also reported by •MediaiteNYTimes.com

Dr Rick Bright, Ousted Vaccine Agency Director, Says COVID-19 Vaccine Will ‘Take Longer’ Than 12-18 Months

Dr Rick Bright, Ousted Vaccine Agency Director, Says COVID-19 Vaccine Will ‘Take Longer’ Than 12-18 MonthsDr. Rick Bright, the ousted director of a key federal vaccine agency and a federal scientist, cautioned that a safe, FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine would “take...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

baerhealth

Susan Brody RT @NPRHealth: Coronavirus Update: Ousted Scientist Rick Bright Testifies Before Congress https://t.co/1Ozk4jZ4iG 5 hours ago

benbaldwin3rd

Ben Baldwin III CFP® Coronavirus Update: Ousted Scientist Rick Bright Testifies Before Congress https://t.co/4OtWL4G1Mi 6 hours ago

LoveAmericaNEWS

Love AMERICA Coronavirus Update: Ousted Scientist Rick Bright Testifies Before Congress https://t.co/J2IZs34w6C https://t.co/uPUbIxLDN2 6 hours ago

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio Coronavirus Update: Ousted Scientist Rick Bright Testifies Before Congress https://t.co/iquOoBqutS 8 hours ago

nataliabeltz

Natalia Beltz New story on NPR: Coronavirus Update: Ousted Scientist Rick Bright Testifies Before Congress https://t.co/D4ewl2LHl0 8 hours ago

NPRHealth

NPR Health News Coronavirus Update: Ousted Scientist Rick Bright Testifies Before Congress https://t.co/1Ozk4jZ4iG 8 hours ago

mburleson86

Martin Burleson New story on NPR: Coronavirus Update: Ousted Scientist Rick Bright Testifies Before Congress https://t.co/9igrt0F8ZA 8 hours ago