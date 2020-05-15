Space Force flag to be unveiled to the world, presented to President Trump on Friday
Friday, 15 May 2020 () For the first time in 72 years, the official flag of a new U.S. military service will be unveiled on Friday. Military leaders will present the flag of the newly created Space Force to President Trump in the Oval Office during a signing ceremony for the 2020 Armed Forces Day proclamation.
