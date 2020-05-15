Global  

Space Force flag to be unveiled to the world, presented to President Trump on Friday

FOXNews.com Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
For the first time in 72 years, the official flag of a new U.S. military service will be unveiled on Friday.  Military leaders will present the flag of the newly created Space Force to President Trump in the Oval Office during a signing ceremony for the 2020 Armed Forces Day proclamation.
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: President Trump To Make Major Announcement Regarding National Stockpile 2.0 In Lehigh Valley

President Trump To Make Major Announcement Regarding National Stockpile 2.0 In Lehigh Valley 03:37

 Chantee Lans reports.

Steve Carell reunites with The Office producer Greg Daniels for Netflix's Space Force

Remember 50 million years ago when Trump created “Space Force”, the intergalactic branch of the Air Force that will patrol space or something, I don’t...
Lainey Gossip

Some White House personnel to wear masks after staffer tests positive: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said certain White House staff members have started wearing masks, one day after the White House said his personal valet...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

