Stacey Abrams reveals plan to give $1,000 to families struggling with pandemic
Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and founder of nonprofit Fair Fight 2020 Stacey Abrams joins "CBS This Morning" to announce a new initiative to help the people hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. Her plan is to give $1,000 to 100,000 households impacted by the virus. Abrams also reacts to Republican Governor Brian Kemp's decision to open some businesses in Georgia this week.