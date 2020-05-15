Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden accuses President Trump of being too soft on China in coronavirus response

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
In a new ad, Joe Biden is accusing President Trump of being too soft on China and the country's response to the coronavirus outbreak. In the meantime, the presumptive Democratic nominee is in the process of selecting a running mate. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe discusses the latest on the Biden campaign.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump lashes out at Biden in TV interview

Trump lashes out at Biden in TV interview 00:43

 Speaking in an interview with Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo, US President Donald Trump lashed out at his Democratic rival Joe Biden over the foundation of the Russia investigation. Mr Trump moved to lay the blame on his would-be replacement, calling him 'one of the unmaskers'.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Brands Himself a 'Warrior' and Goes Without a Mask [Video]

Trump Brands Himself a 'Warrior' and Goes Without a Mask

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA — Donald Trump has proclaimed himself a 'warrior' on his latest visit to a PPE factory where he was yet again pictured without a mask or gloves. The President addressed..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:51Published
Bill Frist, who predicted coronavirus-like pandemic, calls for increased testing [Video]

Bill Frist, who predicted coronavirus-like pandemic, calls for increased testing

Larry talks with former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN), who in 2005 predicted a coronavirus-like pandemic, about the need to dramatically increase COVID-19 testing before safely..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Biden's edge evaporates as Trump seen as better suited for economy, coronavirus response, poll shows

Joe Biden's advantage over President Donald Trump in popular support has eroded in recent weeks as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee struggles for...
Reuters

Barack Obama endorses Joe Biden for president

Former President Barack Obama has formally endorsed Joe Biden for president, calling for a "great awakening" among voters to defeat President Trump in...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this