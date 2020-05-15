Joe Biden accuses President Trump of being too soft on China in coronavirus response
Friday, 15 May 2020 () In a new ad, Joe Biden is accusing President Trump of being too soft on China and the country's response to the coronavirus outbreak. In the meantime, the presumptive Democratic nominee is in the process of selecting a running mate. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe discusses the latest on the Biden campaign.
Speaking in an interview with Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo, US President Donald Trump lashed out at his Democratic rival Joe Biden over the foundation of the Russia investigation. Mr Trump moved to lay the blame on his would-be replacement, calling him 'one of the unmaskers'.