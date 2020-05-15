Joe Biden accuses President Trump of being too soft on China in coronavirus response



Recent related videos from verified sources Trump Brands Himself a 'Warrior' and Goes Without a Mask



ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA — Donald Trump has proclaimed himself a 'warrior' on his latest visit to a PPE factory where he was yet again pictured without a mask or gloves. The President addressed.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:51 Published 7 hours ago Bill Frist, who predicted coronavirus-like pandemic, calls for increased testing



Larry talks with former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN), who in 2005 predicted a coronavirus-like pandemic, about the need to dramatically increase COVID-19 testing before safely.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 25:03 Published 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Biden's edge evaporates as Trump seen as better suited for economy, coronavirus response, poll shows Joe Biden's advantage over President Donald Trump in popular support has eroded in recent weeks as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee struggles for...

Reuters 1 week ago



Barack Obama endorses Joe Biden for president Former President Barack Obama has formally endorsed Joe Biden for president, calling for a "great awakening" among voters to defeat President Trump in...

CBS News 7 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this