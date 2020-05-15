Global  

Trump nominates John Ratcliffe to be the new Director of National Intelligence

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Trump nominates John Ratcliffe to be the new Director of National IntelligencePresident Trump announced late Friday that he'll nominate Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe to be the new director of national intelligence. Ratcliffe withdrew his name from consideration for the same job last year after questions were raised about his resume and qualifications. Ratcliffe was a staunch defender of the president during the impeachment process.
