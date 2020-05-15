Trump nominates John Ratcliffe to be the new Director of National Intelligence
Friday, 15 May 2020 () President Trump announced late Friday that he'll nominate Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe to be the new director of national intelligence. Ratcliffe withdrew his name from consideration for the same job last year after questions were raised about his resume and qualifications. Ratcliffe was a staunch defender of the president during the impeachment process.
The Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said that the landfall of Cyclone Amphan has began, the teams have their own satellite communications to tackle it. SN Pradhan said that..