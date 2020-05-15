Global  

Space Force flag unveiled in Oval Office, presented to Trump

FOXNews.com Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
President Trump on Friday was presented with  the newly unveiled official flag of the U.S. Space Force (USSF) — the first official flag of a new U.S. military service in 72 years.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Space Force flag unveiled in oval office ceremony

Space Force flag unveiled in oval office ceremony 01:40

 The U.S. Space Force unveiled its first flag in a ceremony with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Friday (May 15).

Space Force unveils flag; Trump touts ‘super-duper missile’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Space Force — the newest branch of the armed services — now has its own flag. Defense Department officials presented President...
Seattle Times

Trump, Unveiling Space Force Flag, Touts What He Calls New 'Super Duper Missile'

President Trump held a ceremony with senior defense officials to unfurl the official flag of the Space Force and boasted about what he called powerful new...
NPR Also reported by •Daily CallerFOXNews.com

