Report: Bloomberg used prison labor for campaign calls



Recent related videos from verified sources Inside The Finances Of Bloomberg's Failed Presidential Campaign



Mike Bloomberg spent over $1 billion on his short-lived presidential campaign. Business Insider reports that's roughly over $23 million for each delegate he won. Bloomberg spent 20% of that money.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published 3 weeks ago Michael Bloomberg Spent Over $1 Billion on Presidential Campaign



Michael Bloomberg Spent Over $1 Billion on Presidential Campaign A new filing with the Federal Election Commission has reportedly confirmed the amount that Bloomberg spent. Bloomberg contributed.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Bloomberg campaign focusing on Super Tuesday as candidate heads to Virginia The Iowa caucuses are less than a month away, but not every campaign is focusing on the state. Michael Tubbs, co-chair of the Bloomberg campaign, joins "Red and...

CBS News 7 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this