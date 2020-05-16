Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Report: Bloomberg used prison labor for campaign calls

CBS News Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
According to a new report, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg used prison labor to make calls for his presidential campaign. Julia Manchester, a reporter for The Hill, spoke to CBSN about the impact this could have on Bloomberg's campaign.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Former Trump campaign aide Manafort released from prison amid coronavirus

Former Trump campaign aide Manafort released from prison amid coronavirus 01:43

 Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, was released on Wednesday from a federal prison in Pennsylvania to serve out the rest of his term in home confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, his lawyer said. Colette Luke has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Inside The Finances Of Bloomberg's Failed Presidential Campaign [Video]

Inside The Finances Of Bloomberg's Failed Presidential Campaign

Mike Bloomberg spent over $1 billion on his short-lived presidential campaign. Business Insider reports that's roughly over $23 million for each delegate he won. Bloomberg spent 20% of that money..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
Michael Bloomberg Spent Over $1 Billion on Presidential Campaign [Video]

Michael Bloomberg Spent Over $1 Billion on Presidential Campaign

Michael Bloomberg Spent Over $1 Billion on Presidential Campaign A new filing with the Federal Election Commission has reportedly confirmed the amount that Bloomberg spent. Bloomberg contributed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg campaign focusing on Super Tuesday as candidate heads to Virginia

The Iowa caucuses are less than a month away, but not every campaign is focusing on the state. Michael Tubbs, co-chair of the Bloomberg campaign, joins "Red and...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this