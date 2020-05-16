President Trump fires back at "Christianity Today"
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () President Trump is firing back at ’Christianity Today,’ a magazine founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham, after it called for Mr. Trump's removal from office. Paula Reid reports from the White House.
President Trump is siding with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, after he defied orders and reopened his factory in California. The president saying "California should let Tesla and Elon Musk open the plant, now! It can be done fast and safely."