You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources This week on "Face the Nation," May 17, 2020 HHS Secretary Alex Azar and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"

CBS News 2 days ago



Transcript: Jim Ryan on "Face the Nation" The following is a transcript of an interview with University of Virginia President Jim Ryan, that aired Sunday, May 10, 2020, on "Face the Nation."

CBS News 1 week ago





Tweets about this