Coronavirus had infected hundreds in Michigan as Biden, Sanders campaigned there, report finds
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () Hundreds of Michigan residents were likely already infected with the coronavirus around the same time former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and other prominent Democrats ramped up campaigning just days before the state's crucial presidential primary.
Trump's prospects for taking Florida has shifted since the coronavirus hit the U.S. A Republican source close to Trump' re-election campaign told Reuters, "Florida...is in play." This report produced..