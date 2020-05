You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources UK veteran fundraiser Captain Tom honoured in virtual ceremony



British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has become a national hero after raising millions for the health service, was awarded the Freedom of the City of London on Tuesday during a virtual.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 1 week ago Captain Tom Moore honoured in City of London’s first ‘virtual’ ceremony



Captain Tom Moore said it was a “great honour” to receive the Freedom of the City of London in a virtual ceremony. The ancient tradition is believed to date back to 1237 and Tuesday’s ceremony.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources WWII veteran Captain Tom Moore to be awarded a knighthood Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sir Tom 'provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus'

Wales Online 2 hours ago



WWII vet Captain Tom Moore to be awarded a knighthood Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sir Tom 'provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus'

Hull Daily Mail 2 hours ago





Tweets about this