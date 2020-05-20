Global  

Roger Stone found guilty of seven charges, including lying to Congress

CBS News Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Roger Stone found guilty of seven charges, including lying to CongressPresident Trump's former campaign adviser, Roger Stone, has been found guilty of seven charges, including lying to Congress and witness tampering. He now faces up to 50 years in prison. Jeff Pegues reports.
