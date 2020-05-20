Roger Stone found guilty of seven charges, including lying to Congress
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () President Trump's former campaign adviser, Roger Stone, has been found guilty of seven charges, including lying to Congress and witness tampering. He now faces up to 50 years in prison. Jeff Pegues reports.
Unsealed FBI records show that Roger Stone bought hundreds of fake Facebook pages in 2016. According to Business Insider, he used them to distribute news articles that would hurt his political rivals...