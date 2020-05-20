Roger Stone found guilty of seven charges, including lying to Congress Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

President Trump's former campaign adviser, Roger Stone, has been found guilty of seven charges, including lying to Congress and witness tampering. He now faces up to 50 years in prison. Jeff Pegues reports. President Trump's former campaign adviser, Roger Stone, has been found guilty of seven charges, including lying to Congress and witness tampering. He now faces up to 50 years in prison. Jeff Pegues reports. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Roger Stone Bought More Than 200 Facebook Accounts In 2016



Unsealed FBI records show that Roger Stone bought hundreds of fake Facebook pages in 2016. According to Business Insider, he used them to distribute news articles that would hurt his political rivals... Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this