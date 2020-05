Nikki Haley: Cabinet members asked me to help undermine Trump Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says other Trump Cabinet members tried to recruit her in an effort to “resist” the president’s actions. In an interview with Norah O'Donnell for "Sunday Morning," Haley accused former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson of working to undermine the president. Weijia Jiang reports. 👓 View full article

