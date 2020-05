Ben Crump says Elijah Cummings was “a pillar to our community” Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, a civil rights advocate and powerful voice, died early Thursday at the age of 68. Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who knew Cummings for a decade and considers him a mentor, joins "CBS This Morning" to share about Cummings' legacy. 👓 View full article

