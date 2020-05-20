Global  

Chicago fines churches for holding services in violation of statewide lockdown order

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Chicago has begun fining churches for holding services that do not comply with the Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide stay-at-home order, telling Fox News that three churches will be hit with penalties for services it held on Sunday, May 17. 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Neighbors Protest Metro Praise International Church For Holding Services During Pandemic

Neighbors Protest Metro Praise International Church For Holding Services During Pandemic 02:04

 Stay-at-home orders are not stopping some Chicago churches from holding services, and that's not sitting well with neighbors who are following the rules.

Illinois churches defy Gov. Pritzker’s ‘absurd’ restrictions on in-person services

Some Illinois churches held services Sunday in defiance of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's coronavirus orders limiting worship services to 10 people.
FOXNews.com


