Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says gun violence is a "public health crisis"
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Chicago's historic new mayor is taking on political corruption as her first official act. Lori Lightfoot signed an executive order Monday that curtails the power of Chicago's city council members. She's also the first African-American woman and first openly LGBTQ mayor of Chicago. Jericka Duncan spoke with Lightfoot in her first national interview as mayor.
CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov sits down with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to talk about the mayor's first year in office and her handling of everything from the ouster of a police superintendent to the COVID-19 crisis.
CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports on what Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said about President Trump's caustic remarks over what happened to a black man killed by a white Minneapolis police..
CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports on the words Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had for President Trump and his incendiary comments regarding the death of a black man at the hands of a while..