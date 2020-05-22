CBS News poll: More Americans give Trump's policies credit for good economy

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A recent CBS News poll found that seven in 10 Americans say the economy is in good shape. And more Americans are giving President Trump's policies credit for a strong economy than last year. The poll also found his approval rating is still at 41 percent. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to discuss Mr. Trump’s approach to the economy in his 2020 push. 👓 View full article

