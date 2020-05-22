CBS News poll: More Americans give Trump's policies credit for good economy
Friday, 22 May 2020 () A recent CBS News poll found that seven in 10 Americans say the economy is in good shape. And more Americans are giving President Trump's policies credit for a strong economy than last year. The poll also found his approval rating is still at 41 percent. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to discuss Mr. Trump’s approach to the economy in his 2020 push.
President Donald Trump went on Twitter to criticize Fox News’ coverage of his favorability. He said he hopes that Fox News executive Roger Ailes is looking down from heaven watching what happened to the network. According to Business Insider, Trump said Fox coverage has not been supportive enough...
President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to move the Republican National Convention set for August from North Carolina. Trump does not want to hold the event there if it is forced to observe state..