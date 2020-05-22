Global  

One News Page

CBS News poll: More Americans give Trump's policies credit for good economy

CBS News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
A recent CBS News poll found that seven in 10 Americans say the economy is in good shape. And more Americans are giving President Trump's policies credit for a strong economy than last year. The poll also found his approval rating is still at 41 percent. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to discuss Mr. Trump’s approach to the economy in his 2020 push.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Goes On Twitter To Criticize Fox News

Trump Goes On Twitter To Criticize Fox News 00:32

 President Donald Trump went on Twitter to criticize Fox News’ coverage of his favorability. He said he hopes that Fox News executive Roger Ailes is looking down from heaven watching what happened to the network. According to Business Insider, Trump said Fox coverage has not been supportive enough...

