Mrs. C RT @ItoniLl: Biden says 'you ain't black' if torn between him and Trump, in dustup with Charlamagne tha God https://t.co/G69Kx5d5D7 Wow!!… 7 seconds ago

Fanny Biden says 'you ain't black' if torn between him and Trump, in dustup with Charlamagne tha God https://t.co/KkrPsPDbmN 10 seconds ago

David Nuvelle Biden says 'you ain't black' if torn between him and Trump, in dustup with Charlamagne tha God #Black… https://t.co/X9TK2Y4ayp 11 seconds ago

🅼🅰🆁🅺🅺🅰🆈 RT @CajunJarhead: Biden says 'you ain't black' if torn between him and Trump, in dustup with Charlamagne tha God https://t.co/ndTmKQT2Ux 43 seconds ago

ProudAmericanVet🇺🇸 Biden says 'you ain't black' if torn between him and Trump, in dustup with Charlamagne tha God https://t.co/J5dh4a5Zsg #FoxNews 46 seconds ago

American🇺🇸Alley I am Flynn⭐⭐⭐ Text TRUMP - 88022 What is the matter with this man? My gosh he's hid in his basement. I can't fathem he's actually the presidential c… https://t.co/U74sv0cKgF 47 seconds ago

Mammaw Darlene Biden says 'you ain't black' if torn between him and Trump, in dustup with Charlamagne tha God… https://t.co/GjvbFevYEG 47 seconds ago