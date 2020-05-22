Global  

Trump to travel to Florida to attend SpaceX launch

FOXNews.com Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
President Trump will travel to Florida for the historic SpaceX launch next week, the White House said Friday.
Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: SpaceX Says Historic Launch Has 'High Chance' of Being Delayed

SpaceX Says Historic Launch Has 'High Chance' of Being Delayed 01:04

 A SpaceX official says the first crewed mission from U.S. soil since 2011 may be postponed if the skies aren't clear and Atlantic ocean calm from Florida to Ireland on launch day, noting it wouldn't be unusual for this time of year.

Trump to attend Wednesday’s NASA astronaut launch in Florida

STERLING, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to be on the Florida coast Wednesday to watch American astronauts blast into orbit from the Kennedy Space...
Trump Tells Journalists He’d Like to Put Them in Upcoming Rocket Launch and ‘Get Rid of You For a While’

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would like to put journalists in the NASA and SpaceX rocket launch next week and send them away "for a while."
