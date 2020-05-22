Trump to travel to Florida to attend SpaceX launch
President Trump will travel to Florida for the historic SpaceX launch next week, the White House said Friday.
A SpaceX official says the first crewed mission from U.S. soil since 2011 may be postponed if the skies aren't clear and Atlantic ocean calm from Florida to Ireland on launch day, noting it wouldn't be unusual for this time of year. SpaceX Says Historic Launch Has 'High Chance' of Being Delayed 01:04
