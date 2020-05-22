Trump to travel to Florida to attend SpaceX launch

STERLING, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to be on the Florida coast Wednesday to watch American astronauts blast into orbit from the Kennedy Space...

Trump Tells Journalists He’d Like to Put Them in Upcoming Rocket Launch and ‘Get Rid of You For a While’ President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would like to put journalists in the NASA and SpaceX rocket launch next week and send them away "for a while."

Mediaite 2 days ago



