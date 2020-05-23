Global  

Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after lockdown breach put lives at risk

The Descrier Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after lockdown breach put lives at riskThere are growing calls from across Westminster for the Prime Minister's chief aide Dominic Cummings to resign after it emerged that he travelled over 250 miles whilst infected with Covid-19 during the UK-wide lockdown last month.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after reports he broke lockdown rules

Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after reports he broke lockdown rules 01:18

 Calls have been made for Dominic Cummings to resign from his role as chief adviser to the Prime Minister after reports emerged he broke lockdown rules by travelling 260 miles from his London home. In a joint investigation, the Mirror and the Guardian reported that police intervened after receiving a...

Lib Dems' Ed Davey on Dominic Cummings [Video]

Lib Dems' Ed Davey on Dominic Cummings

The Liberal Democrats' acting leader Sir Ed Davey says he hopes the prime minister "will act, and act swiftly" following Dominic Cummings' alleged breach of coronavirus lockdown guidelines. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:49Published
Easing British lockdown is 'point of maximum risk' - foreign sec. [Video]

Easing British lockdown is 'point of maximum risk' - foreign sec.

Any easing of Britain's lockdown represents a huge risk and could be stalled by an increase in infection rates, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday, warning that if social distancing..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Coronavirus: Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after lockdown travel

Labour demands action after the PM's aide went to his parents while self-isolating with Covid-19 symptoms.
BBC News

Labour call for action after reports police spoke to Dominic Cummings over breaking lockdown rules

The Labour Party has urged Downing Street to provide a "very swift explanation" after reports suggested the prime minister's chief political aide Dominic...
Independent


