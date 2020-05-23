Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after lockdown breach put lives at risk

Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

There are growing calls from across Westminster for the Prime Minister's chief aide Dominic Cummings to resign after it emerged that he travelled over 250 miles whilst infected with Covid-19 during the UK-wide lockdown last month.



