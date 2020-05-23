Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after lockdown breach put lives at risk
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () There are growing calls from across Westminster for the Prime Minister's chief aide Dominic Cummings to resign after it emerged that he travelled over 250 miles whilst infected with Covid-19 during the UK-wide lockdown last month.
The article Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after lockdown breach put lives at risk appeared...
Calls have been made for Dominic Cummings to resign from his role as chief adviser to the Prime Minister after reports emerged he broke lockdown rules by travelling 260 miles from his London home. In a joint investigation, the Mirror and the Guardian reported that police intervened after receiving a...
The Liberal Democrats' acting leader Sir Ed Davey says he hopes the prime minister "will act, and act swiftly" following Dominic Cummings' alleged breach of coronavirus lockdown guidelines. Report by..