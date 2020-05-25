Global  

Biden and Trump trade jabs after former VP's insensitive Breakfast Club comments

CBS News Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden told The Breakfast Club co-host, Charlamagne Tha God, that "if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." His comments sent shockwaves through the black community, and President Trump is now trying to capitalize on Biden's misstep. Ed O'Keefe reports.
