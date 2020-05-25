Global  

Cummings: ‘No regrets’ for 270 mile drive to Durham during lockdown

Monday, 25 May 2020
Cummings: ‘No regrets’ for 270 mile drive to Durham during lockdownDominic Cummings has said he has 'no regrets' about the way he acted by breaching lock-down rules by driving over 250 miles from his home in London to his parents' property near Durham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Dominic Cummings: I went for a short drive to check my eyesight

Dominic Cummings: I went for a short drive to check my eyesight 01:04

 Dominic Cummings addresses the media, and says that he took a short drive to the outskirts of Barnard Castle after recovering from coronavirus to check his eyesight before driving back to London to return to work.

