Cummings: ‘No regrets’ for 270 mile drive to Durham during lockdown
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Dominic Cummings has said he has 'no regrets' about the way he acted by breaching lock-down rules by driving over 250 miles from his home in London to his parents' property near Durham.
Dominic Cummings addresses the media, and says that he took a short drive to the outskirts of Barnard Castle after recovering from coronavirus to check his eyesight before driving back to London to return to work.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps answers questions about Boris Johnson's aide Dominic Cummings travelling to Durham during lockdown. Mr Shapps said Mr Cummings had made the 250-mile journey in order to..
