Ilhan Omar: 'I do believe' Tara Reade's claims against Joe Biden
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said she believes Tara Reade’s sexual-assault claim against Joe Biden, and that if it were up to her, Biden wouldn’t be the Democrats’ nominee for president.
