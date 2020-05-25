Global  

Ilhan Omar: 'I do believe' Tara Reade's claims against Joe Biden

FOXNews.com Monday, 25 May 2020
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said she believes Tara Reade’s sexual-assault claim against Joe Biden, and that if it were up to her, Biden wouldn’t be the Democrats’ nominee for president.
 Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar said she believes the sexual assault claims leveled at Joe Biden by former Senate staffer Tara Reade. Omar told the Sunday Times of London “I do believe Reade,” “Justice can be delayed, but should never be denied.” According to the NY Post Omar said if it were up to...

