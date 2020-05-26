New National leader Todd Muller squares off against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for the first time
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () New National Party leader Todd Muller has gone toe-to-toe with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the House for the first time. Although Muller's line of questioning was not particularly fiery, an exchange between NZ First Minister...
“We're just having a bit of an earthquake here Ryan. Quite a decent shake here.” New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern keeps her cool as earthquake strikes during a live interview with AM Show presenter Ryan Bridge on Monday morning.
President Donald Trump went to play golf for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. According to Reuters, Trump visited the Trump National Golf Club in the Washington suburbs. The last time he..
Ford revealed for the first time the new Ford Ranger pick-up that will deliver more power, greater fuel-efficiency, enhanced refinement and advanced driver assistance technologies for customers across..
Credit: AutoMotoTV Duration: 02:24Published
Tweets about this
Terry McKain RT @justinCgio: In response to the concerns about the very white National front bench, new leader Todd Muller said Paul Goldsmith was Māori… 1 minute ago
Richard RT @nealejones: It appears Muller's non-lobbying job, where he was actually a CEO, was at a company founded by his parents.
https://t.co/Y… 4 minutes ago
George Richardson 🇨🇦🇦🇺🇳🇿🇬🇧 RT @nzherald: Former National Party leader Simon Bridges has spoken out over being superseded by Todd Muller — and what he plans to do next… 5 minutes ago
nzherald Former National Party leader Simon Bridges has spoken out over being superseded by Todd Muller — and what he plans… https://t.co/YusRmEsHmi 5 minutes ago
🇺🇸🇦🇺UNFILTERED🇳🇿🇮🇱 RT @kiwigriffnz: "National leader Todd Muller won't be bringing his controversial "Make America Great Again" hat to his new office" ... BOO… 6 minutes ago