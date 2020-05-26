New National leader Todd Muller squares off against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for the first time

Global  

New National leader Todd Muller squares off against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for the first timeNew National Party leader Todd Muller has gone toe-to-toe with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the House for the first time. Although Muller's line of questioning was not particularly fiery, an exchange between NZ First Minister...
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Jacinda Ardern Keeps Her Cool As Earthquake Strikes During Live Interview

Jacinda Ardern Keeps Her Cool As Earthquake Strikes During Live Interview 00:30

 “We're just having a bit of an earthquake here Ryan. Quite a decent shake here.” New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern keeps her cool as earthquake strikes during a live interview with AM Show presenter Ryan Bridge on Monday morning.

