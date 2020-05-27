Twitter exec in charge of effort to fact-check Trump has history of anti-Trump posts, called McConnell a 'bag of farts'
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Twitter's "Head of Site Integrity" Yoel Roth boasts on his LinkedIn that he is in charge of "developing and enforcing Twitter’s rules," like the one that led Twitter to slap a warning label on two of President Trump's tweets concerning mail-in balloting on Tuesday -- posts that Twitter deemed "misleading," even though bipartisan experts agree with the president that absentee balloting increases the risk of voter fraud.
Twitter on Tuesday for the first time prompted readers to check the facts in tweets sent by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning readers his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact checkers. Freddie Joyner has more.
President Donald Trump has attacked MSNBC host Joe Scarborough by baselessly claiming he was involved in the death of his aide in 2001. Twitter refuses to take down Trump’s conspiracy theory from the..
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:57Published
