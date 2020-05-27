Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter exec in charge of effort to fact-check Trump has history of anti-Trump posts, called McConnell a 'bag of farts'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Twitter's "Head of Site Integrity" Yoel Roth boasts on his LinkedIn that he is in charge of "developing and enforcing Twitter’s rules," like the one that led Twitter to slap a warning label on two of President Trump's tweets concerning mail-in balloting on Tuesday -- posts that Twitter deemed "misleading," even though bipartisan experts agree with the president that absentee balloting increases the risk of voter fraud.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Twitter places fact-checks on Trump tweets

Twitter places fact-checks on Trump tweets 01:13

 Twitter on Tuesday for the first time prompted readers to check the facts in tweets sent by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning readers his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact checkers. Freddie Joyner has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kara Swisher to Jack Dorsey: Remove Offensive Tweets, Labels Won’t Work [Video]

Kara Swisher to Jack Dorsey: Remove Offensive Tweets, Labels Won’t Work

Twitter has removed various offensive tweets, but has not removed any by Donald Trump.    There's no rhyme or reason for this except that Trump is the social network's biggest draw, opines Kara..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:27Published
Twitter Won’t Remove Trump’s Murder Conspiracy Theory [Video]

Twitter Won’t Remove Trump’s Murder Conspiracy Theory

President Donald Trump has attacked MSNBC host Joe Scarborough by baselessly claiming he was involved in the death of his aide in 2001. Twitter refuses to take down Trump’s conspiracy theory from the..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:57Published

Tweets about this

My1stAmendmentR

MichaelIsaiah RT @hippadrone: Twitter exec in charge of effort to fact-check Trump has history of anti-Trump posts, called McConnell a 'bag of farts' htt… 55 seconds ago

ZiffyKat

ZiffyKat Twitter exec in charge of effort to fact-check Trump has history of anti-Trump posts, called McConnell a 'bag of fa… https://t.co/PkAv5TPmcx 3 minutes ago

theRyanGilmore

Ryan Gilmore Twitter exec in charge of effort to fact-check Trump has history of anti-Trump posts, called McConnell a 'bag of fa… https://t.co/dQWNIYm4cv 3 minutes ago

shesparky

68EmSznne Twitter exec in charge of effort to fact-check Trump has history of anti-Trump posts, called McConnell a 'bag of fa… https://t.co/XAvGOR1P3T 6 minutes ago

ZaqsPolitics

ZAQS Politics News Twitter exec in charge of effort to fact-check Trump has history of anti-Trump posts, called McConnell a 'bag of fa… https://t.co/0DFlrKLKXq 6 minutes ago

schoby11

Mike Twitter exec in charge of effort to fact-check Trump has history of anti-Trump posts, called McConnell a 'bag of fa… https://t.co/PZ5iq5ym05 7 minutes ago

brokenletter

Russian Bot Twitter exec in charge of effort to fact-check Trump has history of anti-Trump posts, called McConnell a 'bag of fa… https://t.co/lKVTKGKJti 8 minutes ago

FleuretonE

Elaine Fleureton Twitter exec in charge of effort to fact-check Trump has history of anti-Trump posts, called McConnell a 'bag of fa… https://t.co/1Npx24pAcb 9 minutes ago