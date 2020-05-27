Global  

Boris Johnson tells furious public to “move on” without apology for Cummings scandal

The Descrier Wednesday, 27 May 2020
Boris Johnson tells furious public to “move on” without apology for Cummings scandalDespite the overwhelming majority of the British public enraged by the government's handling of the Dominic Cummings scandal, Boris Johnson has again refused to apologise or admit his chief aide broke any rules and instead told the public to "move on" during a meeting of the Parliamentary Liaison Committee.

Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Cummings heckled, Johnson defends lockdown scandal

Cummings heckled, Johnson defends lockdown scandal 01:18

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide, Dominic Cummings, is refusing to apologize or resign over accusations he breached lockdown efforts by driving 250 miles to his parents' property. Protesters were seen heckling the Brexit architect outside his home on Monday evening.

