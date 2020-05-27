Boris Johnson tells furious public to “move on” without apology for Cummings scandal
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Despite the overwhelming majority of the British public enraged by the government's handling of the Dominic Cummings scandal, Boris Johnson has again refused to apologise or admit his chief aide broke any rules and instead told the public to "move on" during a meeting of the Parliamentary Liaison Committee.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide, Dominic Cummings, is refusing to apologize or resign over accusations he breached lockdown efforts by driving 250 miles to his parents' property. Protesters were seen heckling the Brexit architect outside his home on Monday evening.