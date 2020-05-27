Boris Johnson tells furious public to “move on” without apology for Cummings scandal

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Despite the overwhelming majority of the British public enraged by the government's handling of the Dominic Cummings scandal, Boris Johnson has again refused to apologise or admit his chief aide broke any rules and instead told the public to "move on" during a meeting of the Parliamentary Liaison Committee.



