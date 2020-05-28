Global  

Texas Supreme Court blocks ruling that expanded voting by mail

Reuters Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
The Texas Supreme Court blocked on Wednesday a decision that allowed mail-in balloting for voters who feared for their health because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
