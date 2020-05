foxylady RT @Appleandroidapp: Not inciting this but it would be interesting if any people with Covid organised a rota to be at all times stationed o… 9 minutes ago One News Page (United Kingdom) Would Dominic Cummings isolate if asked to by test and trace worker?: https://t.co/9MN6QevG4A 38 minutes ago Darrell Flood @talkSPORT so tell me how this works track and trace picks up couple of positives ___ close training would necessit… https://t.co/n6rY4bVirY 47 minutes ago Alison Clapham RT @StewartWood: After listening to the callers on @bbc5live this morning, the question Boris Johnson should be asked now is: Would you sti… 2 hours ago Stewart Wood After listening to the callers on @bbc5live this morning, the question Boris Johnson should be asked now is: Would… https://t.co/Ss8bsXRM6l 2 hours ago Jill Oldfield RT @LucyEllam85: So apparently Dominic Cummings 4 year old son is Autistic which is why they needed to travel. My son is also Autistic an… 2 hours ago The Descrier Would Dominic Cummings isolate if asked to by test and trace worker? https://t.co/ykb1dd9PWV #dominiccummings… https://t.co/ORKik8LGms 2 hours ago Nanci RT @ToniBrodelle: Given that Dominic Cummings didn't self-isolate when he first suspected his wife had #Covid_19, that would mean he wasn't… 2 hours ago