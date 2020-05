NSA warns of new "Sandworm" cyberattacks by Russia-backed hackers Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The "Sandworm" hacking team has been exploiting a serious flaw in commonly used email software to obtain "any attacker's dream access," the NSA said. 👓 View full article

