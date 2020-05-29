Global  

RNC gives North Carolina until June 3 to approve convention proposal

CBS News Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
President Trump has threatened to move the convention if North Carolina does not lift restrictions that could limit attendance.
News video: Trump Threatens To Pull GOP Convention From NC

Trump Threatens To Pull GOP Convention From NC 01:24

 President Donald Trump blamed Gov. Roy Cooper’s “shutdown mood” and said he’ll move August’s Republican National Convention unless the state allows a full arena.

Trump: Republican National Convention will be moved [Video]

Trump: Republican National Convention will be moved

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that this year's Republican National Convention will not be held in North Carolina, citing Democratic Governor Roy Cooper's social distancing requirements...

North Carolina Gov: Large Republican Convention 'Very Unlikely' [Video]

North Carolina Gov: Large Republican Convention 'Very Unlikely'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Carolina’s Democratic governor on Tuesday refused Republican demands for a full-fledged presidential convention in the state this summer, telling organizers that planning..

