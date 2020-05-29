Global  

George Floyd case: House Judiciary Dems demand Barr probe into possible 'pattern' of 'unconstitutional' conduct by Minneapolis PD

FOXNews.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
President Trump had already said he asked the FBI and DOJ to investigate the Floyd killing, but the Democrats' request appears to go further to request a review of the police department's conduct over a period of time. 
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: DOJ says probe into Floyd death a 'top priority'

DOJ says probe into Floyd death a 'top priority' 02:13

 No formal charges have been filed in the George Floyd case following two days of violent protests in Minneapolis, but the U.S. attorney said the investigation was a "top priority." Freddie Joyner has more.

