George Floyd case: House Judiciary Dems demand Barr probe into possible 'pattern' of 'unconstitutional' conduct by Minneapolis PD
Friday, 29 May 2020 () President Trump had already said he asked the FBI and DOJ to investigate the Floyd killing, but the Democrats' request appears to go further to request a review of the police department's conduct over a period of time.
No formal charges have been filed in the George Floyd case following two days of violent protests in Minneapolis, but the U.S. attorney said the investigation was a "top priority." Freddie Joyner has more.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald said on Thursday it was "imperative" that the probe into the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, be "done right and..
The US Justice Department on Thursday announced it is investigating police involvement in the death of George Floyd.
Reuters reports the DOJ said it was making the investigation a 'top priority.'
The..