George Floyd case: House Judiciary Dems demand Barr probe into possible 'pattern' of 'unconstitutional' conduct by Minneapolis PD

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Investigation of Floyd's death 'top priority' for DOJ -U.S. Attorney



U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald said on Thursday it was "imperative" that the probe into the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, be "done right and.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28 Published 12 hours ago DOJ Launches 'Robust' Probe Of Black Minneapolis Man's Death At The Hands Of Police



The US Justice Department on Thursday announced it is investigating police involvement in the death of George Floyd. Reuters reports the DOJ said it was making the investigation a 'top priority.' The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 18 hours ago

Tweets about this