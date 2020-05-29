White House hits back after Twitter cracks down on Trump's Minneapolis tweet, reposts censored message
Friday, 29 May 2020 () The White House on Friday pushed back against Twitter after the social media giant censored a tweet by President Trump demanding action against rioters in Minneapolis -- claiming the tweet was “glorifying violence.”
The White House said President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies. According to Reuters, Trump threatened to shut down sites that allegedly silence conservative voices. Twitter tagged Trump’s tweets for the first time with a warning telling readers to fact check the...