White House hits back after Twitter cracks down on Trump's Minneapolis tweet, reposts censored message

FOXNews.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
The White House on Friday pushed back against Twitter after the social media giant censored a tweet by President Trump  demanding action against rioters in Minneapolis -- claiming the tweet was “glorifying violence.”
