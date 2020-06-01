Biden meets black leaders, promises to earn African-American support amid protests
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promised black community leaders in Delaware on Monday he would earn their support amid nationwide police brutality protests, saying he would create a police oversight board within his first 100 days in the White House.
