Biden meets black leaders, promises to earn African-American support amid protests

Githur K RT @wechslernyc: @JoeBiden hasn't even been elected yet & he is acting more like a president than the vile person occupying the White House… 21 seconds ago

Githur K RT @julesdc: In case you wanted a contrast for 2020 Presidential election. Biden Meets With Black Faith Leaders In Delaware Following Days… 38 seconds ago

Githur K RT @CarolC: Biden Meets With Black Faith Leaders In Delaware Following Days Of Protest : NPR https://t.co/jtKK4fmWW7 46 seconds ago

A More Perfect Union RT @realTuckFrumper: Joe Biden Meets With Black Leaders at Delaware Church Amid National Unrest Over Police Brutality https://t.co/8WCJIp86… 58 seconds ago

TEXAS TRUMPTRESS 🇺🇸Text TRUMP To 88022 RT @GertStrydom7: Biden meets with black leaders at Delaware church amid unrest https://t.co/ccCB48acCM A buddy of mine listened to five… 59 seconds ago

Sow Umaru RT @CNNPolitics: Joe Biden vows to combat institutional racism as he meets with black leaders in Delaware https://t.co/2tSUdibtyP https://t… 2 minutes ago

Don Swander RT @Trumpism0: So the man who has been in politics over 40 yrs including being VP for a black president for 8 yrs is now going to: tackle i… 2 minutes ago