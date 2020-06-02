What Is The Insurrection Act That Trump Is Threatening To Invoke?
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () The 213-year-old law allows a president to "call forth the militia for the purpose of suppressing" an insurrection. Trump threatened to deploy the military to states that don't quell violent protests.
