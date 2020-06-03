Esper says he opposes using Insurrection Act to send military to quell unrest

Jane Schewior RT @mayawiley: #Esper says what is plainly true. #Trump is wrong to threaten our democracy so he can look like the would-be tyrant he’d gla… 4 minutes ago Theo Charles RT @ShaunKraisman: JUST IN: Defense Secretary Esper says he opposes using Insurrection Act, which has been discussed as President Trump tal… 17 minutes ago Juweyria Abdi RT @ForbesME: Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that he was opposed to sending active-duty soldiers into US cities, a notable departure… 19 minutes ago marlene love WE DONT DO THAT HERE THIS IS USA NOT CUBA Esper Says He Opposes Using Insurrection Act on Protesters https://t.co/wX6jy5jzr6 via @YahooNews 20 minutes ago Marilynn Larew Esper Says He Opposes Using Insurrection Act on Protesters https://t.co/hTSmVQ7z4q via @YahooNews 22 minutes ago CNisi RT @AP: Defense Secretary Esper says he opposes using Insurrection Act, which has been discussed as President Trump talks of using active-d… 26 minutes ago