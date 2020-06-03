Global  

Esper says he opposes using Insurrection Act to send military to quell unrest

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Defense Secretary Mark Esper declared Wednesday that despite President Trump's remarks earlier this week, he is not in favor of the president invoking the Insurrection Act in order to send the U.S. military to quell violent protests.
News video: WEB EXTRA: Defense Sec. Mark Esper Against Invoking The Insurrection Act

 Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday that he does not support invoking the Insurrection Act, which would allow the president to deploy the U.S. military if a governor or state legislature asks for help to settle unrest.

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Wants To Use Tanks On Protestors [Video]

Trump Wants To Use Tanks On Protestors

Defense Secretary Mark Esper urged governors to "dominate the battlespace" amid the George Floyd protests. Pentagon officials told the Daily Beast the remarks were meant only as a show of support to..

Trump Says He May Invoke the Insurrection Act, Here's What to Know About It [Video]

Trump Says He May Invoke the Insurrection Act, Here's What to Know About It

In prepared remarks in the White House Rose Garden on Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the US military to put down violent protests in US cities.

Related news from verified sources

Esper opposes Insurrection Act for law enforcement

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday he opposes use of the Insurrection Act, which would allow President Donald Trump to use active-duty military forces...
Esper opposes using Insurrection Act for law enforcement

Esper opposes using Insurrection Act for law enforcementDefense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday he opposes use of the Insurrection Act, which would allow President Donald Trump to use active-duty military forces...
