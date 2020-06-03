Esper says he opposes using Insurrection Act to send military to quell unrest
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Defense Secretary Mark Esper declared Wednesday that despite President Trump's remarks earlier this week, he is not in favor of the president invoking the Insurrection Act in order to send the U.S. military to quell violent protests.
