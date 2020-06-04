Global
Ocasio-Cortez backs Engel’s challenger in primary
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Ocasio-Cortez backs Engel’s challenger in primary
Thursday, 4 June 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
Despite a less-than-stellar record on past endorsements, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said Wednesday that she was going to throw her support behind Rep. Eliot Engel’s primary challenger.
Ocasio-Cortez endorses challenger of House Dem chairman
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed the Democratic primary challenger of a veteran House committee chairman whose New York district is...
Seattle Times
7 hours ago
Republican challenging AOC drops out of race, blames impact of Cuomo's executive orders on political process
The Republican challenger to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., dropped out of the race Monday, citing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive orders amid the...
FOXNews.com
1 week ago
