Obama urges George Floyd protesters to push for change, 'make people in power uncomfortable'
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Former President Barack Obama, in a virtual town hall hosted by his foundation Wednesday, called on demonstrators to channel their anger over George Floyd's death into an opportunity to make leaders "uncomfortable" and pressure them into making real policy changes.
These protesters marched towards the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. They chanted to commemorate George Floyd.