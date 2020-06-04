Obama urges George Floyd protesters to push for change, 'make people in power uncomfortable'



Related videos from verified sources Protesters clash with police in London



Pockets of protesters clashed with police after thousands of people flooded into central London for a Black Lives Matter demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd. Police said 13 people.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40 Published 6 hours ago Protesters March and Chant During the George Floyd Protest



These protesters marched towards the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. They chanted to commemorate George Floyd. They held up placards and stood at the bottom of the steps continuing their peaceful.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 01:10 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this