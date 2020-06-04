Global  

Obama urges George Floyd protesters to push for change, 'make people in power uncomfortable'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 4 June 2020
Former President Barack Obama, in a virtual town hall hosted by his foundation Wednesday, called on demonstrators to channel their anger over George Floyd's death into an opportunity to make leaders "uncomfortable" and pressure them into making real policy changes.
News video: Obama: Vote or protest? It's not 'either or'

Obama: Vote or protest? It's not 'either or' 02:11

 Addressing a panel from his My Brother's Keeper movement in the wake of George Floyd's death, former U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday said that voting and protest can "make people in power uncomfortable."

