Senate Homeland Security Committee authorizes subpoenas to Obama-era officials in review of Russia probe, unmasking
Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
The Senate Homeland Security Committee on Thursday voted to authorize subpoenas to the FBI and other agencies for records and testimony from Obama-era officials related to the bureau’s original Russia investigation and the Justice Department inspector general’s review of that probe.
