Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senate Homeland Security Committee authorizes subpoenas to Obama-era officials in review of Russia probe, unmasking

FOXNews.com Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
The Senate Homeland Security Committee on Thursday voted to authorize subpoenas to the FBI and other agencies for records and testimony from Obama-era officials related to the bureau’s original Russia investigation and the Justice Department inspector general’s review of that probe.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Rosenstein defends Mueller as GOP blasts FBI Russia probe

Rosenstein defends Mueller as GOP blasts FBI Russia probe 02:50

 Republican allies of President Donald Trump attacked the FBI's probe of his 2016 presidential campaign on Wednesday but failed get to former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to agree that former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation was unfounded. This report produced...

Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena power in Trump-Russia probe [Video]

U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena power in Trump-Russia probe

A divided Senate Judiciary Committee approved sweeping subpoena power on Thursday for a politically charged congressional probe of an FBI investigation into Republican President Donald Trump’s 2016..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published
Little evidence extremists drive U.S. protests: DHS report [Video]

Little evidence extremists drive U.S. protests: DHS report

Part of an internal review by the Department of Homeland Security said most of the recent violence and looting linked to civil rights protests in U.S. cities was being driven by opportunists, not..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:32Published
With Firefighters' Jobs Being Expanded During Pandemic, Federal Officials Outline Plan To Keep Them Funded [Video]

With Firefighters' Jobs Being Expanded During Pandemic, Federal Officials Outline Plan To Keep Them Funded

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was in Fort Worth to talk about a plan to help cities afford to keep their firefighters as their jobs get tougher during the pandemic.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Senate Judiciary authorizes subpoenas for Obama officials amid Russia probe review

 The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved subpoenas for documents and testimony from top Obama Administration officials as part of the panel’s...
FOXNews.com

Senate Judiciary punts on subpoena authorization for Obama officials in Russia probe review

 The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday held off on approving subpoenas for documents and testimony from top Obama Administration officials as part of the...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

shayken13

Shannon Tucker RT @CBS_Herridge: Republican-led Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee authorizes @SenRonJohnson to issue subpoenas… 35 minutes ago

robertoleonlope

RLL RT @_TheRegister: US government agencies were taken to task in a Senate report this week over decades of failing to keep tabs on the Americ… 2 hours ago

NannyAlexendry

N Alexendry Tang RT @GregRubini: 5. and this is a different Committee. we have TWO Senate Committees working on this: - The Judiciary Committee (Sen. Linds… 8 hours ago