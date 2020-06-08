Global  

Trump Questions NFL Commissioner On Anthem Debate

NPR Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
In a late Sunday night tweet, President Trump said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell "was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL ... thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag?"
'We were wrong': NFL commissioner regrets stance on player protests [Video]

'We were wrong': NFL commissioner regrets stance on player protests

National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league made mistakes in not listening to players, in a video on Friday denouncing racism in the United States amid widespread protests..

Debate on reopening the economy [Video]

Debate on reopening the economy

As we await to hear plans about reopening the economy in phases, there are many questions. A drafted plan to reopen the U.S. economy step-by-step is expected to be announced by President Donald Trump,..

Trump Questions NFL Commissioner's Reversal On Protests During Anthem

In a late Sunday night tweet, President Trump said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell "was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL ... thereby...
Trump tweet: Goodell OK with players kneeling?

In response to commissioner Roger Goodell's video last week in which he said the NFL erred in how it dealt with player protests, President Donald Trump tweeted...
