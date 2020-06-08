Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Poll puts Trump down 14 points to Biden in general election showdown

FOXNews.com Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
A new national poll indicates that President Trump’s approval rating is dropping and that he trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden by double digits if November’s presidential election were held today.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Biden's Lead Over Trump Plummets [Video]

Biden's Lead Over Trump Plummets

Newsweek reports that Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump has fallen by three points over the last week. A new poll from Reuters and Ipsos has Biden leading Trump by six points among..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published
As Coronavirus Death Toll Mounts, What Do Americans Think Of Trump? [Video]

As Coronavirus Death Toll Mounts, What Do Americans Think Of Trump?

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has done no favors for US President Donald Trump. Trump initially downplayed the threat of the virus that has killed more than 80,000 people in the US. It's the..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:38Published
Democrats, furious with Trump, more keen to vote now: poll [Video]

Democrats, furious with Trump, more keen to vote now: poll

Democrats' intention to vote is rising more than it is among Republicans, both nationally and in historically competitive battleground states like Wisconsin that Trump narrowly won in 2016, according..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:57Published

Tweets about this

MissWanitaYYC

Wanita🇨🇦🤗 RT @AdamCC75: Good morning Donnie... @realDonaldTrump Couple things to ponder before you try to read Jared’s speech today. 2,066,634 in… 21 minutes ago

josephschroer

josephschroer RT @WDRBNews: Poll puts Trump down 14 points to Biden in general election showdown https://t.co/eLBoeHRYIj https://t.co/UACSwHrN4w 37 minutes ago

AdamCC75

🇨🇦OneNoteNews🇺🇸 Good morning Donnie... @realDonaldTrump Couple things to ponder before you try to read Jared’s speech today. 2,… https://t.co/bnwXkaZgI9 1 hour ago

patriciak8191

Patricia Ortego Poll puts Trump down 14 points to Biden in general election showdown https://t.co/kBPZrcuKXV #FoxNews 2 hours ago

zenon_tweeting

Zenon RT @LisaMei62: Nobody, not even Dems, believe this. If they did, they wouldn't be pushing the COVID-19 second wave bullsh*t. They know the… 2 hours ago