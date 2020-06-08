Poll puts Trump down 14 points to Biden in general election showdown
Monday, 8 June 2020 () A new national poll indicates that President Trump’s approval rating is dropping and that he trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden by double digits if November’s presidential election were held today.
The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has done no favors for US President Donald Trump. Trump initially downplayed the threat of the virus that has killed more than 80,000 people in the US. It's the..
Democrats' intention to vote is rising more than it is among Republicans, both nationally and in historically competitive battleground states like Wisconsin that Trump narrowly won in 2016, according..