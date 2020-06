Related news from verified sources Police reform bill proposes mandatory body cameras for federal officers Congressional Democrats have unveiled a sweeping police reform bill with the aim of overhauling law enforcement in the US. They announced the Justice in Policing...

engadget 37 minutes ago



US Democrats introduce sweeping legislation to reform police The Justice in Policing Act of 2020 was introduced on Monday by top Democratic lawmakers House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, black...

WorldNews 5 hours ago





Tweets about this