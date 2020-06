Related videos from verified sources Alleged Oakland, Ben Lomond Gunman Steve Carrillo Linked To Far Right 'Boogaloo' Movement



Federal prosecutors filed murder and other charges against Travis Air Force Sgt. Steven Carrillo in the shooting death of Federal Protective Service officer Dave Underwood, who was killed in a hail of.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:43 Published 1 hour ago Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says Dallas County Judge Has Taken 'Two Faced' Approach When It Comes To Mask Enforcement



Abbott: Putting people in jail is the wrong approach when it comes to people not wearing face-masks. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:59 Published 2 hours ago 9-year-old protests solo for Black Lives Matter



One Chicago 9-year-old is going viral with his solo Black Lives Matter protest and now he's hoping his neighbors will join him with sidewalk art, too. Credit: Localish Duration: 01:42 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this