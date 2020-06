'We hear you' -Sen. Scott unveils police reform bill



Senator Tim Scott, the Senate's only black Republican, who crafted a new police reform bill, said the legislation would create greater safety for both suspects and police. "We hear you. We're listening.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:58 Published 30 minutes ago

Court Schedules Oral Argument For Lawsuit To Enforce Resolution Ending Gov. Wolf's Emergency Declaration



Commonwealth Court scheduled oral argument for later this month regarding the Senate Republicans’ lawsuit to enforce a Legislature-approved resolution that aims to end Pennsylvania’s pandemic.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:27 Published 12 hours ago