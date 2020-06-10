|
Jon Huntsman, now running for governor of Utah, says he’s tested positive for coronavirus
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Utah gubernatorial candidate and former ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. announced he’s tested positive for coronavirus.
