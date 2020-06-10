Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jon Huntsman, now running for governor of Utah, says he’s tested positive for coronavirus
FOXNews.com Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Utah gubernatorial candidate and former ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. announced he’s tested positive for coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Jon Huntsman Tests Positive For COVID-19

Jon Huntsman Tests Positive For COVID-19 00:32

 Former Utah governor and current gubernatorial candidate Jon Huntsman Jr. reported on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus In Mass: 77% Drop In Positive Cases Since Early May [Video]

Coronavirus In Mass: 77% Drop In Positive Cases Since Early May

Governor Charlie Baker appeared encouraged Wednesday, by ‘positive trends’ in the state’s fight against Covid-19. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:39Published
Pritzker Talks About Staffer Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Pritzker Talks About Staffer Who Tested Positive For COVID-19

Gov. JB Pritzker conducted his daily press briefing from home on Monday, hours after his office said a senior staff member had tested positive for coronavirus. CBS 2's Jim Williams reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:36Published
NY's early antibody tests finds 14% with coronavirus [Video]

NY's early antibody tests finds 14% with coronavirus

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday a screening of 3,000 NY residents found nearly 14% tested positive for antibodies for the novel coronavirus, suggesting that 2.7 million people across..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Utah candidate and ex- envoy Huntsman says he has COVID-19

 SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican Utah gubernatorial candidate and former ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19....
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

WallaJerk

Walla Blue RT @APWestRegion: Jon Huntsman, the former U.S. ambassador to China and Russia who is now running to regain his former job as Utah governor… 55 minutes ago

News_1jl4

News_1jl4 Noticias Bitcoin Forex Health Fitness Jon Huntsman, now running for governor of Utah, says he’s .. FoxNews - News - Noticia - Bitcoin - CryptoCurrency -… https://t.co/mKTDOPw04U 1 hour ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News Jon Huntsman, now running for governor of Utah, says he’s tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/mxPA8QIj4o 1 hour ago

WeAreAllSnooges

𝕊𝕟𝕠𝕠𝕘𝕖 RT @EndGameWW3: Jon Huntsman, now running for governor of Utah, says he’s tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/UVQfWCKei5 #FoxNews 1 hour ago

MiamiGives

Miami Gives RT @lopezgovlaw: #Breaking Jon Huntsman, now running for governor of Utah, says he’s tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/EEYmTMyN… 2 hours ago

EndGameWW3

EndGameWW3 Jon Huntsman, now running for governor of Utah, says he’s tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/UVQfWCKei5 #FoxNews 2 hours ago