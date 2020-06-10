Walla Blue RT @APWestRegion: Jon Huntsman, the former U.S. ambassador to China and Russia who is now running to regain his former job as Utah governor… 55 minutes ago

News_1jl4 Noticias Bitcoin Forex Health Fitness Jon Huntsman, now running for governor of Utah, says he’s .. FoxNews - News - Noticia - Bitcoin - CryptoCurrency -… https://t.co/mKTDOPw04U 1 hour ago

Scoop Rocket News Jon Huntsman, now running for governor of Utah, says he’s tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/mxPA8QIj4o 1 hour ago

𝕊𝕟𝕠𝕠𝕘𝕖 RT @EndGameWW3: Jon Huntsman, now running for governor of Utah, says he’s tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/UVQfWCKei5 #FoxNews 1 hour ago

Miami Gives RT @lopezgovlaw: #Breaking Jon Huntsman, now running for governor of Utah, says he’s tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/EEYmTMyN… 2 hours ago