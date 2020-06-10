Obama AG Loretta Lynch to advise New York in probe of NYPD in wake of George Floyd protests
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () New York state officials announced Wednesday that Loretta Lynch, who served as attorney general in President Obama's administration from 2015 to 2017, will "help guide and support" authorities' ongoing investigation into the NYPD's interactions with the public in the wake of George Floyd protests.
For the 14th straight day, protests will be held Wednesday in New York City following the death of George Floyd. Meanwhile, some of the reforms protesters are calling for will soon become New York State law. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.