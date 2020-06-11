Global  

What the future of policing might look like

CBS News Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Karol Mason, president of the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, joined a special edition of CBSN's "Red & Blue" with a look at what she thinks the future of policing in America may look like. She also addresses how police can work to restore trust between officers and people in the communities they work in.
