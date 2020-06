JDSmithOnline.com #WakeUpAmerica Trump blasts ‘radical left’ Dems in Seattle, says ‘domestic terrorists’ take hold of city https://t.co/pG3oK0Rm18 2 minutes ago Zack Trump blasts ‘radical left’ Dems in Seattle, says ‘domestic terrorists’ take hold of city https://t.co/ZVYh58ZtMU 4 minutes ago Ginger Eitel 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @EyesOnQ: Trump blasts ‘radical left’ Dems in Seattle, says ‘domestic terrorists’ take hold of city https://t.co/gYbn1ppsUg #FoxNews 5 minutes ago RN54 RT @HamiltonStrick1: Trump blasts ‘radical left’ Dems in Seattle, says ‘domestic terrorists’ take hold of city https://t.co/MMYb7tXc4K #Fox… 6 minutes ago Michael RT @EasyEarl: https://t.co/wtaLZmOOyh #FoxNews "Radical Left Governor & Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level never seen… 7 minutes ago SilverWarriorSamuel Trump blasts ‘radical left’ Dems in Seattle, says ‘domestic terrorists’ take hold of city https://t.co/MDtdapzmAP 8 minutes ago Sandi Burkhart Trump blasts ‘radical left’ Dems in Seattle, says ‘domestic terrorists’ take hold of city https://t.co/xYmWQV6Ymz #FoxNews 8 minutes ago Ted D. Bexar Seattle ‘Domestic terrorists’ take hold of city. Form their own “country” inside of America. https://t.co/jsl6BlXBBE 9 minutes ago