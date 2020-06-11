Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News Brief: Biden And Trump Campaign, Amazon Face Recognition Software, Optional SATs

NPR Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Biden and Trump are back on the campaign trail. Amazon will no longer let police use its facial recognition software. And, several colleges make standardized testing optional for the next school year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Amazon pauses police use of facial recognition

Amazon pauses police use of facial recognition 01:01

 Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it was implementing a one-year moratorium on police use of its facial recognition software, reversing its long-time support of selling the technology to law enforcement. Gavino Garay has more.

Related videos from verified sources

Trump campaign focuses on Ohio as polls show Joe Biden leading nationally [Video]

Trump campaign focuses on Ohio as polls show Joe Biden leading nationally

Trump campaign focuses on Ohio as polls show Joe Biden leading nationally.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:53Published
Fast-Food Chains Accused Of Fundingg Trump's Campaign [Video]

Fast-Food Chains Accused Of Fundingg Trump's Campaign

On social media there were claims that fast-food chains like Wendy’s were funding President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. According to Business Insider, several places denied donating to any..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
MAGA Boat Parade Draws Hundreds, Most Without Masks [Video]

MAGA Boat Parade Draws Hundreds, Most Without Masks

"MAGA" stands for Make America Great Again and has been attached to Trump since his first campaign. On Sunday, Charlestown, South Carolina held a "MAGA" boat parade in honor of Trump. The seaside event..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this

WorldWiseTutor

WorldWise Tutoring News Brief: Biden And Trump Campaign, Amazon Face Recognition Software, Optional SATs https://t.co/x3SimLtcE6 #Tutor #Learn 28 minutes ago

MathOutLoud

MathOutLoud Tutoring News Brief: Biden And Trump Campaign, Amazon Face Recognition Software, Optional SATs https://t.co/AUYbnReSZc 33 minutes ago

AmerHoy

América Hoy News Brief: Biden And Trump Campaign, Amazon Face Recognition Software, Optional SATs https://t.co/gZq7LyWg6P 36 minutes ago

EduTweetTech

Education Technology News Brief: Biden And Trump Campaign, Amazon Face Recognition Software, Optional SATs https://t.co/x2xgCvvXw2 https://t.co/ls4Irw3Hpw 37 minutes ago

preschoolaz

Preschool Arizona News Brief: Biden And Trump Campaign, Amazon Face Recognition Software, Optional SATs https://t.co/K9LtS1pVLM https://t.co/kZgGfkU4UM 37 minutes ago

custodibus

CUSTODIBUS New story on NPR: News Brief: Biden And Trump Campaign, Amazon Face Recognition Software, Optional SATs https://t.co/5MBybnnZoA 43 minutes ago

monitor_PH

Pub Health Monitor RT @NPRHealth: News Brief: Biden And Trump Campaign, Amazon Face Recognition Software, Optional SATs https://t.co/GbOmejNb5x 45 minutes ago

NPRHealth

NPR Health News News Brief: Biden And Trump Campaign, Amazon Face Recognition Software, Optional SATs https://t.co/GbOmejNb5x 45 minutes ago