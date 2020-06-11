News Brief: Biden And Trump Campaign, Amazon Face Recognition Software, Optional SATs
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Biden and Trump are back on the campaign trail. Amazon will no longer let police use its facial recognition software. And, several colleges make standardized testing optional for the next school year.
Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it was implementing a one-year moratorium on police use of its facial recognition software, reversing its long-time support of selling the technology to law enforcement. Gavino Garay has more.
"MAGA" stands for Make America Great Again and has been attached to Trump since his first campaign. On Sunday, Charlestown, South Carolina held a "MAGA" boat parade in honor of Trump. The seaside event..
